Marie Allen: Why have we not recognized the rights of the unborn?

In the December 6 issue of the La Crosse Tribune, Planned Parenthood was lauded for its “Good Works” on the front page. Many people in our community would like to see Planned Parenthood leave. This organization, founded in the 1930’s by eugenicist and racist Margaret Sanger, has performed more abortions than any other group in the United States.

Even if no abortions are performed in La Crosse, women and girls can be referred to one of the other Planned Parenthoods that do abortions. They have developed their own pipeline: teach children in our schools about how easy it is to get contraception through their local clinic, then treat them at the clinic for the STD’s that result and refer them to one of their abortion clinics to get rid of the developing baby when the woman gets pregnant. Planned Parenthood hands out the Pill, a Group One carcinogen, to our children without parents’ knowledge. Do you know what Planned Parenthood is teaching in your child’s health class?

At the core of our government and laws is the tenet that humans should be protected from violence. The Declaration of Independence holds the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness to be self-evident. First among these is the right to LIFE. In some US states, abortions are allowed after 20 weeks for any reason. Why have we not recognized the rights of the unborn across our nation? Let’s recognize the good of organizations that help moms to nurture their babies.

Marie Allen

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0