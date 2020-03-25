Marie Dummer: Support Stupi for Holland board

I encourage voters in the town of Holland to re-elect Bob Stupi to the Town Board.
Bob has worked diligently for the people of the Town during the last 10 years as a supervisor and another five years on the Plan Commission.
We have known Bob for many years. He is a problem solver and takes time to study the issues before making decisions.
He is also a collaborator and works to support the whole community. In addition, we believe he is conscientious about providing good town services while spending tax dollars wisely.
Please vote for Bob Stupi on April 7.
Marie Dummer, Holmen
