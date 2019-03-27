I support Larry Warzynski for chairman of the town of Holland in the April 2 election.
Larry is a very organized, knowledgeable and hard-working individual.
He was the midwest region supervisor of sales engineering for CenturyLink before retiring.
Larry has lived in the town of Holland for 20 years and is very familiar with the town operations. He has served on the La Crosse County Board of Adjustments for several years.
His common sense is evident in his volunteer work and anything else he does. Please vote for Larry on April 2.
Marie Dummer, Holmen