Angela Palmer-Fisher is the perfect candidate for the Vernon County Judge position. I have watched Angie grow into the loving wife and mother that she is today. She has a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills and a deep understanding of the law. Her ability to remain impartial and her dedication to justice make her an ideal candidate for the position.
Being a foster parent, I have been to court as a witness a few times. I did not feel well prepared by the district attorney for the questioning I faced from the other lawyer. On the other hand, Angie was extremely helpful when we adopted our daughter in preparing us and walking us through the journey.
Angie has a way with people, listens to them, pays attention to details and a real talent to communicate effectively. I have no doubt that Angie will serve the community with integrity and fairness. In my opinion, Vernon County would be lucky to have her as their judge.
Marie Schneider
Viroqua