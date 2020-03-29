Marilyn Fox: Column revives fond thoughts of BRF

Thanks to Chris Hardie for his article, "A trip to the boot store (Tribune, March 8)."

Growing up in Black River Falls, Locken's Show Store was well remembered.

I would like to share another part of BRF history. My grandfather, Arnold Hagen, was Ed Locken's first cousin and they arrived in the U.S. together.

Grandpa Hagen was a tailor and he established Hagen's Menswear on Main Street, which was in business for many years. There is also a housing development outside Black River called Hagenwood, with a street called Trollhagen Road.

My brother, James E. Hagen, was the developer on land that had been in the Hagen Family since the late 1800s. It was a privilege to grow up in Black River with neighbors who cared and woods and creeks to explore. Plus able to walk everywhere at any time, never afraid. How fortunate to have all those experiences.

Marilyn Fox, Onalaska

