Marilyn Fox: Vote to preserve democracy

In 1967, at the age of 16, my first job was started and Social Security was deducted from that first paycheck and every paycheck since that time. Now, having reached the age of 91, Social Security has been a reliable source of income. It is NOT and entitlement as Ron Johnson would have us believe. Mandela Barnes, who knows the value of hard work, will receive my vote.

Derrick Van Orden's ads begin with the announcement of his years of service as a Navy Seal. How does this service qualify him to serve in Congress? Learning how to disable your enemy by any means necessary has nothing in common with enacting laws to serve your constituents. Perhaps that training was what prompted Van Orden to be present at the January 6th insurrection. Brad Pfaff will get my vote as he has agriculture experience to serve this rural area.

Gov. Tony Evers will get my vote this November. As a former educator, Evers knows the value of public education, available to everyone. Tim Michels moved to Wisconsin just in order to run for office. Michels doesn't know Wisconsin as Evers does.

It is time to preserve our democracy and honor our Constitution - Vote BLUE!

Marilyn Fox