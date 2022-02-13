 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marilyn Fox: What are consequences for racist name caller in school?

This is to inform the public that RACISM is alive and well in the Onalaska High School. My Bi-racial great-grandson was called the "N" word on Feb. 10. This was the second time in less than a week.

As a retired ESL/Reading teacher, I am appalled. How is a student to learn under such adverse conditions? What consequences, if any, does the racist name-caller face?

My letter is written in hopes that future school days will be positive learning experiences for ALL students. Certainly we can all do better.

Marilyn Fox

Onalaska

