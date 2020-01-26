Marilyn Hempstead: A big year to celebrate right to vote

This year of 2020 two momentous events occur: a pivotal election and the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment passage granting women the right to vote.

The amendment also made it possible also for women to run for office at all levels of government.

Obtaining those rights for women took 78 years of determined dedication by women and men, white and black fighting for suffrage.

It was a difficult, often contentious, process leading up to 1919 when Congress finally passed the amendment. Wisconsin was among the first three states to ratify. On Aug, 26, 1920, women’s right to vote was enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. Women legally could join with men in electing our officials and in being those officials.

But that was only the beginning.

The League of Women Voters was formed to facilitate women in taking their role as full citizen by voting, being active in public dialog and running for office.

Many activist groups led the struggle to further women’s rights and to eliminate the formidable barriers to voting for both men and women disadvantaged by race, place of residence or socio-economic status.

And the struggle continues.

In honoring what came before, in recognizing what still needs doing we have the right and privilege of participating in the process of electing men and women who can best serve us in the tremendous effort to maintain a thriving democracy of fairness, justice and the common good.

