Marilyn Martin: Please man up and mask up

The debate around and resentment of the mask requirement imposed by Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, frequently reaches a fever pitch, with some Wisconsinites openly rebellious, defiant, oppositional – and sometimes even violent.

The mask mandate was ordered as a public health necessity in response to a recent spike in COVID cases in Wisconsin.

My general impression that it is more often men than women who adamantly refuse to don a mask was borne out by a recent study conducted by academic researchers in London and Berkeley, who polled 2,459 U.S. participants.

They did indeed find that men are more likely to refuse masks on the grounds, similar to refusing to ask for directions when lost, that they are “a sign of weakness,” “shameful” and “not cool.”

Men tend to rationalize these views by asserting that they are not likely to be seriously affected by COVID. In fact, this assertion is directly contrary to the evidence. Several studies have shown that:

• More men than women die of the virus. In New York City, men died at almost twice the rate of women.

• More men suffer severe effects of the virus than do women, who tend to have stronger immune systems and responses.