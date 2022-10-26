Marion Peterson: Considerations before you vote

Things to consider in the November 8 election. Tim Michels pledged during the primary that he would consider signing potential legislation to decertify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election, a continuing fixation of Trump and his supporters, who insist the election was stolen. Of course, he should know this cannot be done legally and is very reckless of him to even suggest it. It has been proven there was no voter fraud in 2020.

In his acceptance speech, the Republican nominee compared himself to Trump, saying that Trump’s endorsement was “a tremendous validation of our rise in this campaign." This alone is reason enough to not vote for this election denier who cannot be trusted.

Sen. Ron Johnson tried to send a false slate of electors to Vice President Mike Pence. He voted for massive tax cuts benefiting himself and his wealthy donors. Yet he wants Social Security and Medicare to be considered “discretionary spending” each year for Congress to fund, jeopardizing seniors getting their checks. President Biden has passed legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies and capped price of insulin. Republicans are saying they will work to repeal these.

Derrick Van Orden supported the lie of election fraud by being at the Capitol on January 6. He is on probation for trying to bring a loaded firearm on an airplane. He yelled at a teen volunteer in a library.

Do we really want these people representing our great State of Wisconsin? Vote BLUE!

Marion Peterson