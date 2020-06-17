Marion Peterson: Return decency to White House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a recent letter, Nikkilas Jackson stated that Democrats including Joe Biden support defunding the police. President Donald Trump has even put out an ad suggesting this is their position. This simply is not true.

According to Factcheck.org, Biden has said categorically and repeatedly that he opposes defunding the police. Here is what he said: “I support conditioning federal aid to police, based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”

In a recent bill on police reform passed by Democrats in House of Representatives, there is no mention of any defunding but rather accountability by the police.

Trump would have you believe he is for law and order. But he has fired four inspectors general who are responsible for oversight in our government and to report wrongdoing.

When Congress legally requested documents and submitted subpoenas to people in his cabinet, he refused to turn anything over and wouldn’t let anyone testify.