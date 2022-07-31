Marion Peterson: Wisconsin can do better than Sen. Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson does not represent the best interests of Wisconsin. He voted AGAINST Covid relief and support for small businesses, infrastructure investment, environmental protection and expanding voting rights. He refuses to acknowledge the severity of climate change. He voted FOR tax cuts for the wealthiest which includes himself.

He promoted hydroxychloroquine to combat COVID-19 though it was proven to not have benefits and could even be harmful. He peddled a conspiracy theory about the safety of vaccines, saying numerous athletes had dropped dead after getting vaccinated. He even claimed mouthwash could kill COVID-19.

Johnson said that what happened on Jan. 6 were “peaceful” protestors who came to Washington and who supported the police and meant them no harm. Yet we know that many were beaten with various types of weapons and one died the following day as a result of his injuries. Others took their own lives in subsequent days following the attack. This was anything but a peaceful protest.

Johnson supported Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud while many in Trump’s administration, including his attorney general, said there was zero evidence of widespread voter fraud. Johnson’s office even tried to send a false slate of electors from Wisconsin to Mike Pence, who refused to accept them. When confronted about this by reporters on camera, Johnson pretended to be on the phone (he wasn’t) and claimed he knew nothing about this.

Wisconsin, we can do better than Ron Johnson, who continues to be an embarrassment to our state.

Marion Peterson

La Crosse