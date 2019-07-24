I was encouraged to read about local teenagers joining the international youth group #FridaysForFuture to raise awareness of the climate crisis.
They are protesting the lack of will from political leaders to address this issue. April, May and June 2019 were the hottest on record.
One young lady expressed her concern saying, “It’s really hard watching our world die before our eyes and feeling like we have no control over it.” Well for the most part that may be true, but you can take action to do your part.
Encourage all your friends who are of voting age to get registered to vote in 2020. Study the candidates running for office to see where they stand on climate change.
Our current president and his political party do not believe there is a climate problem. They believe they are smarter than thousands of scientists who say otherwise. Our president has taken the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord.
He is literally gutting the Environmental Protection Agency and will not allow anyone working there to speak publicly about climate change. He has rolled back the environmental regulations put in place by the Obama administration.
Every Democrat running for president in 2020 recognizes how critical this issue has become. Make your voices heard at the ballot box in 2020. Encourage young people to get out and vote as if your lives and the lives of your children and grandchildren depended upon it. Because they do.
Marion Peterson, La Crosse