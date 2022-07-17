 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Stuart and Buz Hoefer: Voting for McGrath

When we heard that Rep. Ron Kind was retiring from Congress, we were concerned that Western Wisconsin would lose its stable, intelligent voice in Washington.

Then in April, we met Deb Baldus McGrath. We looked up her history and found someone who had served our country for 25 years in the U. S. Army, the State Department and the CIA.

In these critical times, we need leadership and Deb McGrath is a leader. When a Captain in the Army, she was commended for her leadership. When she was with the State Department and serving in the CIA, she was praised for her leadership. It’s not often you find this level of talent, commitment and experience in one package.

Please join us in voting for Deb Baldus McGrath for Congress in August 9.

Marion Stuart and Buz Hoefer

Town of Irving, Jackson County

