Mark Bell: School facilities proposal should include much more

Ok, I no longer have skin in the game, but as a former student of the La Crosse School District I am chiming in with my 2 cents worth. Whereas I don't like the idea of combining middle and high schools, I understand the need. But there are things NOT in the proposal for combining the high schools.

Needed in this proposal are things to do it right. New athletic facilities -- a 5000 seat football/track stadium with a nice heated press box and practice fields for football, baseball, softball, swimming pool, tennis courts; and a 2000 to 2500 seat basketball arena. Also a wrestling room, weight rooms, practice facilities, music and theater facilities as well as great educational opportunities. Plus, a contingency plan ahead of time to make sure the three middle schools do not sit empty and cost the taxpayers even more money.

Done need to be the days of rent agreements with UW-L to use Vets Memorial for football. Or The Lumber Yard for baseball. And high school kids are not going to want to use middle school facilities for varsity sports events. They deserve brand spanking new facilities for music, education and sports.

Unless this proposal INCLUDES ALL THAT AND MORE, we are short changing the high school kids of the La Crosse School District. Make sure when you go to these planning meetings that the superintendent and the board/planning committee have answers to all this. If you invest the money, DO IT RIGHT, THE FIRST TIME.

Mark Bell

La Crosse

