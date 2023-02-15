I saw a story on the 10 p.m. news about wanting to lower the speed limit on County B from 45 to 35 out by North Woods International School for "safety" reasons.

That road has been that speed limit since I can remember. It's a rural highway. It's not IN TOWN. Heck, it's not even in the city limits. I have a real issue with this. All I have heard from parents since that school was built out there is what a stupid place to build a new school. Out of the way. Not in walking distance for North Side kids who are the ones who mostly go to school there.

Maybe the school district and city of La Crosse should have thought about these things before that school was built way out in the STICKS! That road connects La Crosse to Walsh Golf Center, Fox Hollow and West Salem and is a rural country road. Not a city thoroughfare. The speed limit should be 45.

Maybe when they look at long term planning for schools, they should bring them back into La Crosse instead of having two schools out in an area that is not safe for kids to walk. Do this instead of closing schools like Emerson and others and instead of always wanting to have a knee jerk reaction to lower speed limits everywhere. After all, we have all seen how well that has worked on Losey Boulevard and Mormon Coulee Road.

Mark Bell

La Crescent