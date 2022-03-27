Mark G. Burg: Supporting Hubert Hoffman for County Board

I am voting for Hubert Hoffman for 19th District supervisor. He has willingly gone out of his way to serve his local community. He actually looks for ways to help his neighbors when whatever may come our way.

When we had a bout of trees damaged this past year due to high winds, Hubert was assisting folks, clearing driveways and roads of debris. His opponent? I have no idea what he contributed to our neighborhood or anyone else’s, for that matter.

Our current supervisor likes the title, yet I’ve never met him and I live less than a mile from him at my current address since March 1991. I get more mail from former presidents than my current “supposed representative.”

Hoffman is a family man. He’ll see you in public and he makes an honest effort to come over and acknowledge your presence as a good neighbor will do. He’s in touch with those around him.

Being a county supervisor involves a bit of personal time and effort from your own person. Hubert Hoffman has done this for La Crosse County before and is willingly offering to do it again. Our county needs more on this Board like him. Let’s all work to be sure we have a “Do-er” on the board.

Vote Hubert Hoffman, he’s proven that he will serve.

Mark G. Burg

Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0