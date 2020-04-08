Mark Gilles: Media to blame for pandemic panic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The fact is, we are in a panic. But why? Does anyone remember the H1N1 flu panic of 2009? No? Why? Because there wasn't a panic, even though we had a much worse flu pandemic that year than the one we are experiencing today.

Here are some stunning statistics about the H1N1 flu pandemic of 2009: A total of 60 million Americans infected, 274,000 hospitalized and 12,000 deaths. These numbers are the CDC's own estimates.

But hardly anyone even remembers the H1N1 flu pandemic of 2009. Why? Because we had a different president in 2009 by the name of Barack Obama, and the mainstream media only told of how skillfully and brilliantly he handled it.

There was no media panic then as there is now, even though the COVID-19 numbers are a mere fraction of the 2009 H1N1 numbers.

Nor did Republicans attempt to gain political points from the 2009 pandemic as some Democrats are from this one.

The truth is, the 2009 pandemic passed, and the COVID-19 pandemic will eventually pass too, but our country may be severely damaged by this one, not by the illnesses it causes, but by the panic caused by the left and the complicit media.

Mark Gilles, La Crosse

