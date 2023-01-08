Mark Hamre: Mayor, city should solve senior center dilemma

I am disappointed in the mayor of La Crosse. From what I have heard and read, he continues to portray the seniors at Harry J. Olson Senior Center as deadbeats or freeloaders. Nothing could be further from the truth. The seniors are asking for the mayor to fulfill the promise that had been made to them in 2016: To purchase the building they have been meeting in for over 50 years for $1.

It appears the mayor has an agenda that the seniors and city residents are not privy to. He prefers the convenience of having this issue to use as a cudgel to relentlessly beat the seniors with in the media and before Common Council and the public. Continuing to make false statements about the center and their intentions helps no one.

It appears to me that the city and the mayor have nothing to lose by settling this ridiculous situation that they created. The seniors continue to have their space to meet and thrive. The city can move on from this building that it has neglected for years. The mayor has stated that "so much money" has been put into the building (WIZM, Dec. 5, 2022). I would challenge that statement. Besides utilities, lawn care and snow removal, there has been little done to maintain this building on the city's part. The seniors are grateful for those expenditures, but to exaggerate them is misleading the public.

I urge the mayor and Common Council to find a decent and compassionate way to solve this dilemma.

Mark Hamre

La Crosse