When the now-defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was ordained a priest, he took a vow of celibacy in accordance with Roman Catholic church rules.
Celibacy, however, cannot be mandated. It is the gift of God according to one's calling or vocation in this life and world. Jesus himself intimated that "All men cannot (be so or do so), except they to whom it is given." And "He who is able to receive it, let him receive it."
Building upon this, the apostle Paul wished "that all men were even as I myself" (celibate), but acknowledged that "every man has his proper gift of God."
This certainly does not excuse McCarrick's behavior, much less his homosexuality and pedophilia, but it is definitely a factor in the scandalous crisis or plague of sexual abuse by a supposedly celibate Roman Catholic priesthood.
Furthermore, in Paul's first epistle to Timothy, one qualification for both elders or overseers (mistranslated "bishop") and deacons is that they be married -- "the husband of one wife." 1 Timothy 3: 2,12.
The only mention of priests or priesthood in the entire New Testament are Jewish Levitical priests, Christ as High Priest, and the priesthood of all believers.
In light of all this, the imposition of an exclusive, celibate, sacerdotal priesthood may explain why its "one size fits all" church council-mandated celibacy requirement isn't blessed and doesn't work. "Marriage is honorable in all, and the (marriage) bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers (etc.) God will judge." Hebrew 13:4.
Mark Millich, La Crosse