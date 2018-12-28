Vince Hatt's column mourns churches closing (Dec. 22 Tribune). He would if a mosque or synagogue closed too, since "Christianity, Judaism and Islam all began with Abraham."
But remember John the Baptist's words: "Do not to say, we have Abraham for our father, for I say God is able of these stones to raise up children to Abraham."
In the same spirit, Jesus said: "If you were Abraham's children, you would do his works."
Without advocating extreme ecumenism or one world religion, these rebukes may apply to all three faiths: bear the fruit of what you profess.
"There are many reasons churches close," Hatt observes: lower birth rate, lack of converts and an increasing number of "nones" whose religious affiliation on survey forms is checked as "None." There is another reason though: the "Dones" — a term coined by sociologist Josh Packard describing those who have faith but are "done" with church as we know it.
The institutional church model, like an old, used wineskin, has burst and is not fit for the master's use. It could not contain the Holy Spirit.
Many of its traditions have been exposed as "traditions of men" and of pagan origin as chronicled in books like "Pagan Christianity." Love rejoices in the truth, not in lies and hypocrisy.
May these modern seekers be brought forward on their journey to their desired haven. And may we become more like them and Abraham who "looked for a city that has foundation, whose builder and maker is God."
Mark Millich
La Crosse