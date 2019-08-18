The "La Crosse man accused of prowling North Side neighborhood" (Tribune, Aug. 13) is further described in the article as "being a Peeping Tom."
Among other crimes, Ricky L. Melton was found guilty of felony burglary in 2012, lewd and lascivious behavior in 2017, and charged with indecent exposure to a 4-year-old girl in 2018 ,for which he awaits sentencing.
Despite his record of sexual deviancy and being a repeat offender, "Melton was released Monday on a $2,500 signature bond and forbidden to have contact with St. James Street (where the prowling/peeping incident occurred) or any minors except as a function of his job."
Why was the name of the judge who released him not reported? If our judges are to be held accountable for their actions - their judgments - then full disclosure is in the best public interest, especially here in La Crosse with the ongoing judicial controversy, which the Tribune staff is well aware of.
Mark Millich, La Crosse
Editor's note: La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke.