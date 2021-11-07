Mark Neuman: Move toward clean fuel source to meet needs

World leaders are meeting in Glasgow at the International Climate Conference to find a way. I propose there is a reality that receives short shrift in those deliberations. Billions of people want more energy than what they currently enjoy to advance their quality of life to match that experienced by high energy consuming societies. All forms of recycling require the expenditure of large amounts of energy. Whether the items being recycled are steel, aluminum, plastic or eventually carbon dioxide itself, these recycling processes require a lot of energy. An insufficiency of energy is the crucial problem facing humanity on planet earth. Simply put, we need more energy to continue the advancement of quality of life and standard of living that our ancestors have handed off to us.