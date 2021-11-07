Mark Neuman: Move toward clean fuel source to meet needs

Our experience of extreme weather events makes the reality of climate change personal. How will humanity and generations that follow us be able to deal with what feels like a steam rolling problem that we can’t escape?
World leaders are meeting in Glasgow at the International Climate Conference to find a way. I propose there is a reality that receives short shrift in those deliberations. Billions of people want more energy than what they currently enjoy to advance their quality of life to match that experienced by high energy consuming societies. All forms of recycling require the expenditure of large amounts of energy. Whether the items being recycled are steel, aluminum, plastic or eventually carbon dioxide itself, these recycling processes require a lot of energy. An insufficiency of energy is the crucial problem facing humanity on planet earth. Simply put, we need more energy to continue the advancement of quality of life and standard of living that our ancestors have handed off to us.
Fossil fuels are a bad choice for that energy source. We are choking on the carbon dioxide produced. It is time for world leaders and all of us to recognize that a clean source of energy that will meet our descendants’ needs will be nuclear. Fourth generation molten salt nuclear reactors manage many of the safety risks imposed by light water reactors of past generations. Using thorium as a clean fuel source promises an essentially unlimited supply of energy for decades and possibly centuries to come.
Mark Neuman
La Crosse