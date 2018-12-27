It is not so hard.
Our elected representatives in Congress could place the good of our entire country ahead of self-interest and destructive partisanship. Our representatives could write good legislation to keep our governmental services funded. If the president decides to veto their legislation, the Congress could override his veto by a two-thirds majority.
We must ask ourselves, who is more at fault? Is President Donald Trump ruining the presidency by his innate incompetence, or is partisanship ruining congressional authority through its own brand of incompetence?
Impeachment will not make Trump competent. The only solution is that Congress itself chose to become competent.
We need good governance of the people, by the people and for the people.
Mark Neumann, La Crosse