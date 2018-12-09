It’s not bad to think about one’s legacy. We all want to be remembered well by those who follow us.
Gov. Scott Walker is well advised to think carefully before signing the bills that are on their way to his desk from the Assembly. The undemocratic actions that those bills represent will tarnish his legacy in the memory of Wisconsinites if he signs them into law.
Voters of Wisconsin know that elections have consequences.
Soon after his election in 2010, Gov. Walker saw to the passage of the Wisconsin Budget Repair Bill (known as Act 10) in the spring of 2011. This bill was highly controversial for many Wisconsinites and their discontent led to the governor’s recall election after more than 900,000 signatures were collected to initiate the process.
Such a heavy showing of discontent led some to think that the governor would be replaced at his recall election in June 2012. But this did not happen. The voters of Wisconsin turned out in higher numbers than in the preceding November general election to confirm their earlier vote.
Elections have consequences and the voters of Wisconsin held firm to their belief in the democratic power of election. In spite of a very large showing of dissatisfaction for his work as governor, Wisconsinites’ respect for their having voted him into office was even more important.
Gov. Walker will make a grave error and will tarnish his legacy if he signs the Assembly’s bills that disrespect the vote of Wisconsinites.
Mark Neumann, La Crosse