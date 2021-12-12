Mark Quade: Working for Maria von Trapp

I read with interest Seth Kieser’s article in Sunday’s (Dec. 5) La Crosse Tribune on “The Sound of Music” currently being staged by the La Crosse Community Theater. It is a wonderful production and I encourage you to see it if you haven’t. As Seth states, this musical is based in reality — the story of the Trapp family’s escape from Austria.

I was fortunate to have worked for Maria von Trapp when I was a college student at St Olaf College during the summers of 1968 and 1969. She hired several students to come out to her 1,000-acre estate near Stowe, Vermont, where her family had relocated. We provided musical entertainment for her guests who were staying at the lodge. We worked as singing waiters at mealtime, and entertained in the evening. It was a wonderful experience!

Maria was 65 years old at the time, and was truly the matriarch of her family. She was not entirely pleased with the way her family was portrayed in the “Sound of Music” motion picture. She was definitely nothing like Julie Andrews, who played her in the film. Maria was a firm but fair employer -- it was truly a gift to get to know her.

Maria’s husband, Georg -- the Baron von Trapp -- preceded her in death. Maria passed away some years ago, and I understand that all but one of her children have died as well. Her youngest son, Johannes, runs the Trapp Family Lodge today. I encourage anyone who might find themselves in Northern Vermont to visit this beautiful location.

Mark Quade

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0