Mark Siefert: Story lacked detail on AG candidate's accomplishments

I read your front page Associated Press editorial on Karen Mueller running for office.
Even before you open with the news of her candidacy you blast her for attempts to overturn the Biden election and her baseless claims about COVID. There is no discussion of what her qualifications or accomplishments may be, or what other inexperience may be. You then finish the article with an endorsement of the candidate from Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce.
This article is not front-page balanced reporting of the news but an editorial expressing the Tribune's editorial preference for who should not be the attorney general for the state of Wisconsin. Editorials are great and many times helpful, but they should be published as such.
Mark Siefert
Onalaska