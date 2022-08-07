Mark W. Bell: School referendum outcome should mean something

The superintendent of schools announces that he is getting his way one way or another. He wants to strong-arm and disregard the upcoming referendum one way or another. If the combined high school referendum does not pass, he'll close all three middle schools, move them to Logan High, and and Central will be the lone high school in the City of La Crosse.

Parents of students of La Crosse schools, time to start a petition to have this superintendent removed from his spot. There are leadership problems at the top of the food chain in the La Crosse School District and they need to be addressed.

I may not have skin in the game anymore but I do know right from wrong. And putting a referendum out there then telling the public you will close schools and consolidate schools whether the referendum passes or not is WRONG. You give people a voice for a reason. Honor that word if you lose.

Mark W. Bell

La Crescent