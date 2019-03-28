On April 2, we’ll be voting for our next Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.
Judge Brian Hagedorn is running on his experience as a current appellate court judge with the endorsement of 38 county sheriffs, five state Supreme Court justices and many district attorneys across Wisconsin.
Judge Hagedorn believes in following the state constitution and applying the law as it’s written, not creating law from the bench. His experience shows he’s a man of integrity who’s true to the law and has made unbiased, reasonable decisions.
Unfortunately, Judge Hagedorn’s opponent is attacking him for holding mainstream Catholic religious beliefs even though we do not discriminate based on religion as Americans.
Having strong religious beliefs shouldn’t make anyone unfit for office, especially since Judge Hagedorn’s history indicates that he has not allowed his personal beliefs to affect his judicial decisions.
Judge Hagedorn’s critics know his experience makes him the clear choice for Wisconsin voters.
We need a Supreme Court justice who’s not afraid to hold religious values in his private life, yet apply the law judiciously and without bias in the courtroom. Will you let a qualified judge be defeated simply for holding Christian beliefs of love, compassion and self-sacrifice?
Wisconsin has made many great legislative gains in past years that may be reversed if Judge Hagedorn’s opponent is elected: Reversing photo ID for voting, right-to-work, gun owner’s rights, etc. These advances could be at risk. Vote Judge Brian Hagedorn.
Marla Leverich, Sparta