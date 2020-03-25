Marla Leverich: Justice Kelly protects our rights

I fear that Justice Daniel Kelly’s opponent, Jill Karofsky, will be a social activist if elected as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

She has said so when questioned and will interpret the Constitution quite liberally, and I believe that includes limiting our Second Amendment constitutional rights.

I believe she wants to bring her “social justice warrior” agenda to the bench and decide cases based on her personal political positions, not based on what the law actually says. Is that what you want in a Supreme Court justice? Not me.

Kelly has a proven record deciding cases based on what the law is, not what he thinks the law should be.

He believes in protecting the citizens of our state by following the laws of our Constitution and applying those laws to each case brought before him.

Kelly will abide by the law and protect the integrity of our Constitution and the rights protected by that Constitution for we, the people of Wisconsin.

We deserve a justice who will keep our rights – all of our rights based on the rule of law, not someone’s political agenda.

Please vote for the protection of our rights. Vote for Justice Daniel Kelly.

Marla Leverich, Sparta

