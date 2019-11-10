I am immensely disappointed in Rep. Ron Kind’s vote to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Truthfully, it’s despicable. There is no evidence to suggest that President Trump is guilty of any crimes – just partisan talking points.
This is a poor representation of the people Kind serves in District 3 of western Wisconsin (the people who vote for President Trump in 2016), and is a bad move for the unity of this country.
I urge Kind to reconsider his position and join fellow Democrats, Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson, in resisting partisan politics. Kind is our representative and should represent our votes, not just blindly follow the radical Democrats.
Rep. Kind, please stand up and do the right thing for your constituents and for this country by halting your support for this madness.
It is disrespectful to us, your constituents, and this nation to continue wasting taxpayer dollars on attacking the president. Enough is enough. Quit wasting time, and get to work on the real issues, like passing the USMCA trade agreement, which would greatly help our farmers and manufacturers, instead of ridiculous partisan hits.
Ron Kind, do not overrule our votes. We will make that decision next November.
Marla Leverich, Sparta