Marlene Balmer Sund: Democracy and voting

In July, President Trump gave us a prescient warning the November election was rigged. This message and his “the press is the enemy of the people” was repeated by him for months, ad infinitum. The phenomenon, illusory truth, identifies false information repeated often enough becomes truth to some and doubt in others. Trump's mantra was picked up by others and morphed into the January 6 “Stop the Steal Rally.”

The 12th amendment defines the function of the electoral college, USA's procedure for peaceful transfer of power. Ten senators and 140 House Republicans planned to object to certifying the Electoral College results.

From the Senate floor, then Republican Senate Majority leader McConnell warned a vote to overrule the voters was NOT a harmless protest. He said Congress was not a National Board of Elections on steroids that had the right to overrule the voters, and it had been proven repeatedly by the courts and recounts there were no credible allegations of widespread fraud.

Attorney General William Barr stated FBI and US attorneys agreed, countless election officials agreed. Still, six senators and 138 House members voted against certifying, including Reps Tiffany and Fitzgerald. Sen. Ron Johnson indicated he would vote against, but didn't.