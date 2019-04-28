The GOP wants the Electoral College.
The Democrats want the popular vote.
We are in a stalemate.
Here is my proposal. Maybe this would work for both parties.
We keep the Electoral College as it is. But, instead of awarding all the votes from the state to one candidate, let’s use a percentage system. The candidates would be awarded a percentage according to how the votes went in the state.
For example: The state has 16 electoral votes. The GOP candidate got 2,300 votes and the Democratic candidate got 2,500 votes. Using 100%, or 4,800 (the total of votes cast) the GOP candidate won 47.9% and the Democratic candidate got 52.0 % of the popular vote.
We could round off the 47.9% to 48% -- and 48% of 16 is 7.68 of the electoral votes. And 52% is 8.32 Electoral Votes. After every state had voted, we would tally all the electoral votes on each side and declare a winner.
This method would insure that the people, who had not yet voted, would be sure to vote, because everyone's vote would count. But, it would also insure that the states retained their amount of the electoral votes just as they are now.
We would have to wait for the results until all the votes from every state, even the absentee votes, were counted. It would take longer to decide which candidate won, but it would be fair to both sides.
Marlene Giese, Black River Falls