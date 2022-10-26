Marlene Sund: Issues that should spark you to vote

Donald Trump still claims he won the election. His Attorney General Barr and 61 court cases disagree. Michael Gableman's 14 month-$1.3 million cost to Wisconsin taxpayers -- no widespread fraud.

Sen. Ron Johnson amplifies unfounded voter fraud claims, undermining our elections. In July candidate Tim Michaels said he doesn't rule out overturning the 2020 election. Nationwide, this November there are 350+ Republican candidates who are election deniers. NOT IMPORTANT?

Trump's January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally was held when the electoral college was meeting. Seven people died, 140 police and many others injured. Johnson said it was a peaceful event, not an insurrection. Glibly, he said the protestors showed us "how we can use the flagpole for a weapon." Derrick VanOrden participated and crossed the police line. NOT IMPORTANT?

Gov. Tony Evers requested a special session to allow Wisconsin citizens to have the ability to use the ballot box to form state laws. This could allow citizens to repeal the Wisconsin 1849 abortion law. The Senate gaveled in and out in seconds, no action. The same Senate response to special session request to overturn 1849 law. Wisconsin law allows abortion only for life saving therapeutic abortions, no exceptions for rape or incest. Doctors could be prosecuted. In June, Michaels said that was an "exact mirror" of his position. Johnson says "women who don't like living under Wisconsin's 19th century no exceptions abortion ban can move." Van Orden does not support abortion for incest or rape. NOT IMPORTANT?

If these issues are important to you, vote. It matters.

Marlene Sund