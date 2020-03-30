Marlene Sund: Time to stop gerrymandering

Following each census, the majority party in Wisconsin has control of the redistricting process.

In 2000, Democrats controlled the Senate and Republicans controlled the Assembly. With no majority, the court drew the lines and they were non-partisan.

In the next 10-year span, the majorities in both houses changed several times with each election. The voters made that decision. If a legislator wanted to be re-elected he or she had to be responsive to what the voter wanted. This is what democracy looks like.

In 2011, the majority party had the maps drawn secretly, no transparency and voted on quickly. There have been no changes in the majority in either house in the past 10 years. When your elected position is safe, the voter's voice isn't heard as easily.

Gerrymandering is practiced nationwide by both parties. The Atlantic magazine in a 2017 article held political mapmaking is a multimillion-dollar enterprise, with high-paid consultants, armies of lawyers and super tech capabilities. This model changes the balance between legislator and voter, changes competition, and increases hyperpartisanship. This process is a threat against democracy.