Marlene Weisenbeck: AG needs to do his job

Last year, The New York Times reported that over 45 million photos and videos of children being sexually exploited and tortured were uploaded in 2018. This represents an exponential growth in the demand for content portraying child sexual abuse, including infants and toddlers. Homeland Security noted an increase of online predatory behavior toward children. Without adequate protection, every child who uses the internet is a potential victim.

The Protect Our Children Act of 2008 (S. 1738) created a national strategy to identify and prosecute those responsible for child online sexual trafficking. This law requires oversight by the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr.

DOJ has not exercised its responsibilities for oversight of this law, resulting in a lack of funding. This is causing online sexual abuse to escalate and allowing perpetrators to continue to act with impunity. Consequences for innocent children are unspeakable.

U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking, a national faith-based network working to end human trafficking and support survivors, collected over 1,200 signatures on a petition to Barr to fulfil his obligations in recommending funding and overseeing implementation of this law to protect our children.

As a person of faith and USCSAHT member, I add my voice in calling on Barr to do his job and fully implement the Protect Our Children Act. I also call on Rep. Ron Kind and our senators to urge the Attorney General to do the same.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0