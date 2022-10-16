Marte Peterson: Huebsch will back the badge in Madison

Crime is out of control in Wisconsin, now at a 35-year high. Here in La Crosse County, homicides tripled from 2020 to 2021.

When we think of rising crime in Wisconsin, we usually think Milwaukee and Madison are criminal hotbeds, but the Coulee Region is getting hit too. It’s clear that crime is spilling out of the bigger cities and making us more vulnerable. We need law enforcement and police to keep our communities safe, and we need our State Legislature to support law enforcement.

Ryan Huebsch is the choice of many from law enforcement for State Assembly. Ryan has earned the endorsement of our County Sheriff, Jeff Wolf, former La Crosse Police Chief Ed Kondracki, and has met with each police chief in the 94th Assembly District to understand the needs of these officers.

With recruitment and morale of police officers at an all-time low, it is imperative that we send someone to Madison who will continue to back the badge and help keep our communities safe.

Huebsch is the right person for the job. Please join me and vote for Ryan Huebsch for State Assembly on Nov. 8.

Marte Peterson

Onalaska