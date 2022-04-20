Martha Linville: Appreciates legislators working together

I would like to thank Rep. Jill Billings and the representatives from the Republican Party who worked together in a bipartisan manner and passed a bill that will help combat the terrible loss of life in our community from fentanyl deaths.

Working in a bipartisan manner should be the goal of every legislator in our government; that is the best way to serve the public. I applaud this group of women and men who put partisanship aside for a common good.

I would also like to thank Mike Giese, a candidate in the 17th district County Board race. Giese was the loser by eight votes. Not wanting the taxpayers to have to pay for a recount, Giese fell back to what he knows: our elections are secure and strong. “My participation in multiple elections in La Crosse County over the last 30 years has proven the accuracy and efficacy of our local elections,” Giese said in a statement published Tuesday in the La Crosse Tribune.

And finally, I would like to thank all those who took the time and effort to run for public office, providing the residents of La Crosse County a choice in many races that have not always been competitive. A lively election should be the norm.

Martha Linville

La Crosse

