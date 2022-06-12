 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martha Linville: Ask candidates hard questions on gun safety

What can we do about gun violence?

Some of the responses are to start talking about the mental health of the shooter.

Some responses are to recommend we put more police in schools to protect students.

Some talk about “training” students to avoid being shot in their schools.

I have another solution. I believe there should be changes in the way gun safety is handled in this country. We need candidates who will vote for gun safety. We must ask candidates what their stance is on gun control. We must vote for smaller magazine sizes, universal background checks, gun safety locks, gun registration, red flag laws, and banning weapons of war.

We must vote for people at all levels of government who will uphold gun regulations. This is imperative. Ask your candidates if they intend to follow the laws that protect civilians against gun violence.

The bottom line is, if you want change to gun laws, you cannot vote for a candidate who votes no on gun safety. We must ask the hard questions, and we must vote for people who will support the vision of a safer America. To save our children.

We don’t need “stronger” schools, or more guns. We need laws to make guns safer.

Guns don’t die, children do. Let’s fight for children, not guns.

Martha Linville

La Crosse 

