On June 13, the former president, Donald Trump, was indicted on 37 charges in federal court.

On Wednesday, June 21, a former FBI intelligence analyst from Dodge City, Kansas, who kept hundreds of classified documents at her home, including in her bathroom, was sentenced by a federal judge in Kansas City, Missouri to nearly four years in prison for violating the same part of the Espionage Act that former president Donald Trump is accused of breaking.

The sentencing for willful retention of national defense information is the first since Trump was indicted and could give a clue as to what could happen to him if convicted in the case.

While Republicans continue to claim Trump is being treated unfairly, the case that was just reported today shows that, in fact, Trump is being treated just like anyone else. He has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial just like anyone else.

My reading of this is that the Republicans want the former president to be treated differently under the law. It is they who want to use the law to punish those they deem their enemies. That is not equal justice, but political ill will.

Trying to always see the best in people is an admirable trait, but refusing to believe the facts about someone you idolize is bad in both life and politics.

Martha Linville

La Crosse