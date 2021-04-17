Martha Linville: Baldwin, Kind working for us at key time

Right now in America, we have a chance to make a huge difference. The Biden/Harris administration is committed to helping all of us come through this pandemic in as good a place as possible.

We have the vaccines, available in numbers we couldn't imagine a few months ago. We have monoclonal antibody treatments readily available. We have monies for states and cities and individuals to get through the next few months, through the American Rescue Plan which both Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind supported.

We have the promise of an infrastructure bill, The American Jobs Act, which would finally put money toward our roads, bridges, electric grids, water systems (think Detroit) and which would create good paying jobs as it is instituted. We should support this bill and ask our elected officials to support it also.

Kind, our representative in Washington, just recently coauthored a bill, Rural and Underserved Small Hospital (RUSH) Protection Act, which is on its way to the president's desk to be signed into law. This is an important protection for our rural areas of the state. Baldwin is also working for us, working across the aisle on the Made in America Act, which puts protections in for the government to buy American made products, supporting American workers.