In the news, we see the Joe Biden administration is now enjoying even more record growth because of the actions this administration has taken to shore up our economy. Some of those actions are building infrastructure, bringing supply chains home and bolstering new manufacturing.

Unemployment fell to 3.4%, the lowest rate since 1969. This was after the addition of 253,000 nonfarm jobs in April. Black unemployment is at an all-time low of 4.7%. For Hispanics that rate is 4.4% and Asian Americans, 2.8%. America women sit at 3.1%. Average hourly wages rose 0.5%.

During this good economic news, the Republicans in the House of Representatives continue to hold the country hostage with threats to allow our country to default on its credit card bill. This bill is just like you get at your house when you use credit. When it comes in, you pay it. That is what the U.S. does except when legislators like our own U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden decide to blackmail all of us by saying they won’t vote to pay the bill unless we all give up many of the things that are making our country so prosperous right now.

As we go into the election season next year, learn which candidates want to help our country grow, and keep our children safe in school. I will make sure my vote goes to those candidates who pay our bills on time, promote and pass common-sense gun laws and keep our country growing. Vote Democrats.

Martha Linville

La Crosse