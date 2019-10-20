I recently purchased a Hate Has No Home Here sign in La Crosse. We moved here from the Kansas City area, and I have a sign from there, from a different campaign.
One difference in my new sign is that Hmong is included as one of the alternative languages to English. The red-white-and-blue signs are double-sided, and they're made by a local company using artwork shared from the original creators of the design.
The signs are non-political, and indeed say nothing of politics at all — although they do portray our American flag within a heart shape.
The campaign got permission from the city's Park Board to put up signs within the boundary of Weigent Park at 15th and Cass streets. The signs were there awhile, but have since been taken down.
You have free articles remaining.
Local campaign organizers were recently informed that a group had complained that the signs were political and did not belong in public spaces. In response, the city has chosen to remove the signs.
The signs say nothing of politics. Nothing. I think the city made a bad decision in forcing the removal.
Martha Linville
La Crosse