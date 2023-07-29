Democrats respect personal medical privacy

Republicans are pointing out what they perceive to be the deficiencies of the Democratic Joe Biden administration. During the time Biden has been in office, inflation has fallen to below 3%, infrastructure is being fixed or built in record numbers, broadband access is increasing in rural and underserved areas, manufacturing is coming back home, common sense measures to combat climate extremes are being put in place, and more people are working. Vote blue, keep our country growing.

Republican state attorneys general want to interfere in our personal lives by illegally accessing personal medical information — your and my information being handed over to politicians to paw over. Do you really want to share that information with politicians?

If you don’t, I suggest you start looking at how you want to vote in the next election. My advice is to vote for a Democrat, because if you look at the voting records of Republicans, they vote for more intrusions into your personal life. Some protest, but they vote for the measure anyway, no matter how onerous it is. Vote blue, keep your personal private health decisions between you and your doctor.

If Democrats get a majority in the House and Senate next year, we have a chance to combat the terrible scourge of gun violence. Vote blue, save a child’s life.

Vote for Democrats to make our country better. I’m tired of all the fighting and disrespect Republicans show our laws and peacekeepers. Vote for democracy.

Martha Linville

La Crosse