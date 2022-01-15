Martha Linville: It's time for elected officials to act like adults

I read in the Monday Tribune an article entitled "Control of higher ed in limbo." It talked about the fact that five of Gov. Tony Evers' picks for the state technical college system board are unconfirmed, with three of them not being able to serve, because appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker refuse to vacate their seats although their terms expired last spring.

They say they can stay as long as the legislature has not approved the new appointees. The head of the DNR has said the same thing, refusing to leave. It is not that there are not appointees for these positions, but the legislature refuses to meet to approve them.

This time it is Republicans who are pulling these stunts, but it has gone on with Democrats in the past in Wisconsin.

My view is that this is wrong, wrong for either Republicans or Democrats to use such tactics to provide a political advantage to themselves. It is wrong for our country. I hear it said: well, so and so did such and such and so I need to respond in the same manner. What, are we all children now? Can we not act like adults and treat each other the way we want to be treated?

It is time for all of us to grow up and act like adults; in our homes, in our businesses and in our governing.

Martha Linville

La Crosse

