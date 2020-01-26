Martha Linville: President should be removed from office

If you do not know the timeline of what the House of Representatives has laid out about the charges against President Donald Trump and what he did in Ukraine, I would urge you to follow the Senate trial.

The House has put together a masterful presentation that may shock you in its scope - and because of the obstruction of Congress the president engaged in, it is even more amazing. There have been courageous people all along the way making sure we the American public are not in the dark about this corruption.

While the president and his lawyers continue to rail that it is "not fair," "ridiculous,""a sham," and then repeating those three phrases many times while adding lies such as "we were not allowed to participate in the House proceedings," (this is patently untrue: they chose not to participate), and "we were not allowed to see the evidence," (not only were they allowed, but Trump tweeted: "we have all the materials!").

Those are the same materials he has obstructed from view to the American people. And last but not least: "the House tried to break executive privilege" when Trump has not invoked executive privilege but some made-up "absolute privilege."

All the White House lawyers need to do is refute the evidence the House managers are showing.