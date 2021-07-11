Martha Linville: So many to thank for our in-person Fourth of July

I would like to send a thanks out to all the people who contributed over the last year enabling us to have an in-person 4th of July experience this year.

My thanks go to the scientists who research, often for many years, until a breakthrough comes that saves many lives. This is what happened with the mRNA technology of the new COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers had worked on this for years and thought the technology would work for this virus. Millions were invested in the labs and scientists who worked on the vaccine, and it came to fruition at the end of 2020 when it was granted EUA (emergency use approval) by the FDA.

I would like to thank the many people who were in the trials so we would know these vaccines are safe to use. I would also like to thank the over 172 million people who have been vaccinated from February to July of this year. Their willingness has allowed our country to begin to reopen.

I would like to thank the members of the Biden Administration who worked on the plans to distribute the vaccines, even before the inauguration, finding the products needed to use for the vaccinations and the many health care workers who did the work of vaccinating the millions. Without their speed and dedication, we would not have vaccinated so many millions.