I was just reading a front-page story (Tribune, Aug. 16) stating that Gov. Tony Evers backs a bill proposed by Democrats to make it law to have background checks on gun purchases not made in gun stores.
There would be exceptions, but it would help keep many guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.
Assembly leader Robin Vos and Senate leader Scott Fitzgerald won’t even bring it to a vote, saying they would rather spend money on mental health. But, they are not spending money on mental health.
Any attempt to pass more money for any type of health care dies a quick death. These two Republicans also state improved background checks will not work (although they have not tried it) and Fitzgerald went so far as to state it is against the Constitution to have background checks. Baloney.
He needs to read the Constitution and the reasoning behind the 2nd Amendment. I wish our leaders in Wisconsin (the ones who can actually bring a law to the floor for a vote) would be willing to try good ideas, not immediately say no. It is past time.
Martha Linville, La Crosse