Martha Linville: The economy Is booming

Because of the policies and bills of the Biden administration we are seeing a resurgence of prosperity in our country. The GDP is on track to grow 5% in 2021. It has been 40 years since that occurred.

Unemployment is down, 4.6%, the lowest rate since November 1969. The American Rescue Plan has reduced food insecurity of families 24% because of the Child Tax Credit, creating a profound economic and moral victory for the country.

Inflation is up, to about 5%. The president released 50 million barrels of the nation’s oil reserves. The price of WTI Crude dropped back to early September levels.

This administration's plans work for ordinary Americans. People find they have money to do the things they want, especially as we head into the holiday season.

Legislation Democrats passed into law since President Biden was sworn in have become very popular with all Americans, who find something to like in all the bills. We see a plan to increase rural health care facilities, brought about by the American Rescue Plan. Rural broadband is included in that bill. More money for schools, for so many of the things that make our lives better and more productive.

Most Republicans voted against the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. Remember that when you go to vote next year. The Republicans are the party of NO when it comes to helping ordinary Americans. Democrats work for ALL Americans, whether those Americans vote for them or not.

Martha Linville

La Crosse

