Martha Linville: Vos should turn over records and stop his 'investigation'

In the Wednesday edition of the Tribune, on the front page of the Hometown section, there is an article that says, “Vos defends secrecy of records.” In the article, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defended his decision to ignore a judge’s order that he release the records asked for in an open records request made by the group American Oversight.

Vos said turning over the records would be like an investigator leaking what he knows about a murder and giving the murderer time to escape. Really, this investigation is about a murder? And someone is going to escape?

It seems to me that this is more like a murder in progress and we, the taxpayers of Wisconsin, are watching in horror as it happens.

Vos is using “at least” $676,000 of our tax dollars to investigate something that is not a problem. Our election in November of 2020 was apparently fraud free as no other Republican elected during that election has come forth to complain, only the former president who incited an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Vos is apparently holding on to records that you and I in actual effect own, because our money is being used to produce them. I would turn them over in a heartbeat. In fact, I would stop the “investigation” if I really had any say over it. Enough is enough. Quit using my money for a sham.

The election was secure. Joe Biden won fair and square.

Martha Linville

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0